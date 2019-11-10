Watch: New Video Teases Big Announcement For Doctor Who Day

Get ready, Whovians! Doctor Who Day is coming up and with it a potentially huge announcement from the BBC. The official Twitter account of the show has just teased some big news, telling us to “watch this space.” We have no idea what’s about to be sprung upon us, but we’re utterly excited about what’s coming.

Seen above is a fifteen second clip which shows the TARDIS floating through some unknown region of space, followed by the words “WATCH THIS SPACE.” Of course, this isn’t the first time they’ve told us to keep a watchful eye on a specific area, as the BBC has already teased us with an image of Jodie Whittaker’s silhouette inside the TARDIS.

So, what could the news be? Well, we can only speculate right now but suffice it to say, people are taking to Twitter (and probably other social media sites as well) using the hashtag #DoctorWho and tweeting their own theories. “If it’s anything less than a trailer I’m suing…” said one user in a somewhat ominous manner.

New Doctor Who Promo Image Teases Season 12 News To Come 1 of 2

In all likelihood, it probably is a trailer that they’re teasing, but at this stage, we can’t say for certain. With season 12 expected to kick off in early 2020 though, it’s about time we saw some promotion for it and with any luck, that’s exactly what Doctor Who Day will bring us.

Of course, there are also rumors flying around that we could get a Christmas special, so this tease may be related to that, but due to the secretive nature of Chibnall’s era of the show, we can’t be sure of anything right now. Still, it’s pretty exciting to know that something’s coming our way and as soon as we learn what it is, we’ll certainly let you know.