Doctor Who Star Teases Terrifying New Monsters For Season 12

The second season of Doctor Who under Chris Chibnall is currently in the late stages of production, and the BBC is ready to hype us for the return of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

All in all, the first run of the female Doctor was a fresh take on the sci-fi show and gave way to a new narrative outlook by Chibnall. And even despite mixed reactions, Doctor Who veterans believe there’s still hope for the future and if nothing else, no one can deny that the performance of Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien in season 11 filled our hearts with warmth and joy.

The new companion is now back in an interview to tease fans about the “absolutely terrifying” monsters that the Doctor will have to face in the upcoming run, saying the following:

“I’ve got to say, be prepared for the monsters. Because there are some monsters that will absolutely make your hair curl. There’s a couple of monsters that they’ve come up with that are absolutely terrifying – and I mean terrifying.”

Scary monsters that’ll have you seeking refuge in the comforting and safe spot behind your couch are no strangers to the show’s lore. From carnivorous shadows in the form of the Vashta Nerada to the stone statues known as the Weeping Angels, Doctor Who is in no shortage of terrifying monsters or scary villains.

Bradley was also asked about Graham’s character development in the new season and he explained how traveling with the Doctor will have its toll on the Sheffield bus driver:

“Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

It’ll be interesting to see the villainous creatures that Chris Chibnall and his writing room have developed for season 12, and whether they’ll be able to up Steven Moffat’s genius in terms of creating scary monsters. But for now, all we can do is anticipate the next run of Doctor Who, which is set to debut in early 2020.