Doctor Who Season 13 Reportedly Films Next Month, But May Not Air Until 2022

We’ve got some good and bad news for Doctor Who fans. Despite talk that production on the next season would be severely delayed due to the pandemic, a new report claims that filming will begin on Jodie Whittaker’s third batch of episodes as the Doctor as soon as October. However, due to the elongated shoot caused by complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines, it might not hit screens until 2022.

According to The Mirror, a BBC insider believes it will take a “miracle” for the full 10-episode season to air anytime next year. Speaking of the episode count, producers are apparently struggling to work out how to make the same number of shows within a tight budget, as extensive safety measures have sent costs spiralling.

Production on season 12 was already a lengthy undertaking, clocking in at around 11 months. So, with the team having to go one step at a time now given the coronavirus outbreak, and complying with social distancing during filming across many different locations, The Mirror’s sources estimate that season 13 will take considerably longer to complete.

“Shooting safely is a slow process,” one source remarked. “If there is a series finished and ready to go next year it will be nothing short of a miracle.”

That said, The Mirror did reach out to the BBC for comment, with a spokesperson playing down talk of any major delay. “Filming is going ahead as planned and we remain hopeful that the next series will air in 2021,” they said.

The Mirror previously revealed the news that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will be leaving the show in the upcoming winter special and this new report confirms that Whittaker will continue to be joined by Mandip Gill as Yaz Khan for season 13. It doesn’t sound like any additional companions will be introduced, though.

It seems we may have to go a long time without new Doctor Who, then, but at least we’ve got that special, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” coming sometime this festive season.