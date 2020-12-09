Doctor Who Set Pics Reveal The Return Of The Show’s Most Terrifying Monsters

Don’t even blink, as set photos from the upcoming thirteenth season of Doctor Who tease the return of the Weeping Angels, once again back to terrorize the titular protagonist, her companions, or anyone that dares look the other way in their presence.

The quantum-locked statues first made their debut in season 3’s “Blink,” where they zapped the 10th Doctor and Martha back in time. Steven Moffat further explored these terrifying monsters in season 5, in a two-parter that saw the 11th, Amy, and River Song attempt to stop their rise to power. And who could forget “Angels Take Manhattan,” the gut-wrenching season 7 story that served as a goodbye to the Ponds and made Whovians collectively hate the mysterious creatures with a fiery passion.

After that episode, we’ve seen the Angels appear in one way or another in the past couple of years, sometimes even in the capacity of a brief cameo, but never so prominently as to be the main threat to The Doctor and her allies. That’s bound to change in season 13, as new set photos from a filming location in Penarth reveal that they’ll be making a comeback in Jodie Whittaker’s next outing. See for yourself below.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 The return of the Weeping Angels for Series 13? Look what was spotted last night on set in Penarth… pic.twitter.com/UjNFfXQkXD — Doctor Who Page (@dwpageofficial) December 9, 2020

Doctor Who Holiday Special Photos Tease An Epic And Eventful Episode 1 of 27

Click to skip



















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those of you who are having a difficult time remembering what makes these monsters one of the most compelling and terrifying creatures in the history of the show, the Weeping Angels send people back in time and feed on their time energy to survive. Their only chance to do that, though, is when they’re unseen. In fact, when in visual contact, they are nothing but mere statues. The moment you turn your gaze away, or blink for that matter, they will move and zap you back through the spacetime.

Are you excited about the Thirteenth’s confrontation with the Angels in the upcoming Doctor Who Season 13, though? Sound off in the usual place below.