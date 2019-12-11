New Doctor Who Season 12 Premiere Clip Teases Lenny Henry’s Villain

We’re just over three weeks away from the return of Doctor Who for the first time in a whole year. And in a bid to make it worth the agonizing wait, season 12 will kick off with a grand two-part storyline titled “Spyfall,” which – as you can tell from that title – will draw inspiration from James Bond. And you can now get a good feel for how this spy/sci-fi mash-up will go down via the new clip above.

The minute-long preview sees companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) impersonating journalists, with some water-tight aliases and faked online history to back them up. Their interviewee is the character played by Sir Lenny Henry, who looks to be an archetypal Bond-style supervillain. We learn from this brief clip that, though he grew up poor, this self-made businessman is now spoiled and selfish and no doubt has some evil plan up his expensive sleeves.

“Spyfall” isn’t just a pun on 2012’s Skyfall but is also a very literal title, as the synopsis for the story reveals that Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and company will be called in when the world’s spies start dropping like flies. With international espionage kaput, it’s up to the Time Lord alone to find out who’s behind it. Presumably, it’s Henry’s crooked billionaire.

For more, check out the synopsis below:

The time traveller returns for a fresh set of adventures. When intelligence agents around the world come under attack from alien forces, MI6 turns to the only people who can help – a certain Doctor and her companions. As they travel the globe in pursuit of answers, threats arrive from all sides, leaving Earth’s security resting on the team’s shoulders. But where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them? Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill star, with guest appearances from Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

While the season opener airs on New Year’s Day, part 2 follows on Sunday, January 5th. Doctor Who season 12 will then continue on Sundays going forward on BBC One/America.