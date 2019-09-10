Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman Returning As Martha For New Big Finish One-Off

The David Tennant era of Doctor Who may be long over, but the good folks at Big Finish Productions have managed to bring most of the stars of this golden period of the show back for more in the form of audio dramas. Previously, the likes of Billie Piper, Catherine Tate and the Tenth Doctor himself have returned to the Whoniverse in this way. Now, another star has been announced to be making a comeback: Freeman Agyeman, who played companion Martha Jones from 2007-2010.

Agyeman isn’t returning for a Who drama, however, but for a special one-off Torchwood audio adventure titled Dissected. The actress is part of the world of the adult-oriented spinoff show, too, as she appeared as Martha for three episodes of its second season.

Big Finish revealed the news on Monday, with Agyeman commenting on how much she’s enjoying being back:

“Aw mate, the nostalgia has been quite overwhelming. It really is like stepping into comfortable old shoes. It feels like about five minutes ago and yet so much time has passed. That’s the wonderful thing about the Whoniverse – you never feel on the outside of it. It’s great to be back.”

Dissected will be a two-hander between Agyeman and Eve Myles AKA Torchwood regular Gwen Cooper, and for more, here’s the synopsis of the 60-minute drama:

Gwen Cooper turns up on Martha Jones’s doorstep with a dead body in tow. She needs to ask one final favour of her. And to find out why they stopped being friends. A lot’s happened to Torchwood since Martha left. A lot’s happened to Martha since she left Torchwood. And there’s something very odd about the dead body Gwen’s brought with her. Tonight she’s going to be getting more answers than she bargained for.

Of course, fans will be hoping that this single release leads to a bigger return for Agyeman in Big Finish’s Doctor Who line. The best scenario would be for the star to team up with Tennant again for one of the company’s Tenth Doctor Adventures boxsets which have previously reunited him with Piper and Tate. Alternatively, BF is known for creating spinoffs for various characters. So, why not give Martha her own title? Now that Agyeman’s come back once, the possibilities are truly endless.