Doctor Strange Spinoff Series Rumored For Disney Plus

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four lineup on both the big screen and Disney Plus is looking to strike a balance between introducing new heroes, keeping established fan favorites at the forefront, and furthering the idea of legacy via several mantles being passed on. A new rumor claims that Doctor Strange could be the next in line to complete a handover of sorts.

By the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in March of next year, almost five and a half years will have passed since the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo debut, which is an eternity in the blockbuster era, even if Benedict Cumberbatch will play a pivotal role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, releasing this coming December.

Looking at how the MCU has operated this far, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect a third film to happen and round out a trilogy, but tipster Mikey Sutton is offering that comic book cult hero Brother Voodoo will be introduced into the mythology and given his own streaming series. He’ll be getting a slight name change to Doctor Voodoo in order to avoid any sort of controversy, which already happened in Marvel canon back in 2009.

Jericho Drumm made his first appearance in a 1973 issue of Strange Tales, and eventually replaced Stephen Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme, which is reportedly what will happen in the MCU. Sutton further details that Drumm will debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, join the Midnight Sons and get his own TV show, but as of yet there’s been no confirmation from the studio that any of this is definitely the case, so for the time being it’s still entirely speculative.