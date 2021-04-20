Doctor Strange’s Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Revealed

Peter Parker will be getting himself a new mentor in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange ahead of his own sequel to take the web-slinger under his wing – or Cloak of Levitation. However, as the plot for the threequel is being kept under wraps, we don’t really know how the Sorcerer Supreme will fit into the story, which looks to be packed with multiversal mayhem.

A new Reddit post from a user known as u/spideyforever245 has now shed some light on Strange’s involvement in the movie, though. And while we advise taking it with a pinch of salt, this person did correctly leak Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo last week.

According to the report, Peter’s in court, defending himself against Mysterio’s frame job, when Strange interrupts to recruit Spidey to help him. “The multiverse is breaking,” apparently, with villains from other worlds – like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro – traveling into others. And Strange is trying to capture them and lock them up in a specially made prison of his own design.

Unfortunately, at a later point in the plot, Peter will accidentally allow the villains to escape when he “messes with stuff” in the Sanctum Sanctorum. The second and third acts will then introduce some further support for Strange and Peter – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s web-slingers. From this point on, it seems the good doctor takes a back seat as the focus switches to the three Spideys teaming up.

The story breakdown supplied by this Redditor is very vague, but again, they did correctly leak the aforementioned Falcon and the Winter Solider cameo. And if it’s anywhere close to the truth, Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be a blast when it arrives in theaters this December 17th.