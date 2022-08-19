Doctor Who just hasn’t been the same without Clara Oswald ever since Jenna Coleman quit the show at the end of its ninth season. The Impossible Girl made her debut in 2012 and instantly made everyone fall in love with her character, not only serving as the companion to Matt Smith’s 11th in his darkest hour but also continuing to carry that torch through most of Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the 12th.

Now, many years after her goodbye, Coleman has recently discussed a potential return for Clara in an interview with Best magazine (per RadioTimes), and apparently, the British thespian wouldn’t mind making a comeback somewhere down the line.

In the light of David Tennant, Catherine Tate, and the late Bernard Cribbins all showing up again for next year’s 60th-anniversary special, the prospects of the bossy control freak making a comeback is enough to get every Whovian’s blood pumping with excitement. Coleman certainly isn’t dowsing any speculation with her talk.

“It could happen in the future, who knows?” She said of a possible return. “I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS.”

Coleman has recently garnered a lot of acclaim for her role as Johanna Constantine in Netflix’s The Sandman. Meandering as a powerful sorceress in modern-day London is all well and good, but nothing beats traversing all of time and space next to one of the most powerful and ancient beings in the universe.

In fact, with David Tennant recently teasing fans by saying he’s shot scenes with “many other people” on a closed set, we’re almost inclined to think that Clara’s return is an inevitability rather than wishful thinking on our part, though it may remain so until official confirmation by BBC, Russell T. Davies, or the rest of the crew.