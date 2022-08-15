Russell T. Davies is coming back as showrunner on Doctor Who after more than a decade, and he’s not taking any prisoners. After announcing that David Tennant’s 10th Doctor and Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble are returning for next year’s 60th-anniversary special, the rumor mill ran rampant with speculation about other Doctors, including Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and even Christopher Eccleston making epic comebacks of their own.

As if the wait until November next year wasn’t excruciating enough, it looks like the Doctor Who family isn’t going to make things any easier for Whovians. Tennant recently appeared for the Fan Expo Boston and revealed (via RadioTimes) that the set photos we saw of him and Tate in costume “aren’t even close to the whole story.”

Apparently, Tennant and Tate have shot scenes with “many other people” on a closed set.

David teases that the public set photos of his #DoctorWho return “aren’t even close to the whole story.” He and Catherine Tate filmed with “many other people” on a closed set, so…stay tuned!



You’re probably thinking about the same thing we are: Doctor Who doesn’t feature intimate scenes so as to require closed sets, which means that the only reason there was such a thing in the first place is that Davies has secrets that he dearly wishes to keep close to the chest for the time being.

For now, we have Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration episode to look forward to, which is coming out sometime this October. The 13th’s final outing also coincides with Doctor Who‘s centenary celebrations, so current executive producer Chris Chibnall must be planning something huge.

After that, we’ll have to go a year without any new Doctor Who until the 60th-anniversary special airs on Nov. 23, 2023.