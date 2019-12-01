Doctor Who And Arrow Fans Show Their Support For John Barrowman After Severe Injury

John Barrowman gave his fans a scare yesterday when he announced that he had suffered a severe neck injury. The actor, best known for his iconic roles in Doctor Who and Arrow, is currently embarking on a tour of the UK with his “A Fabulous Christmas” song and dance show. Tragically, though, he’s had to cancel a couple of legs on his tour in order to receive treatment for the injury that’s left him unable to perform.

Obviously, those who were due to see him in Bristol and Glasgow are upset about the cancellation, but everyone seems to be sending Barrowman get well soon wishes and other signs of support as he rests in hospital. In fact, it’s clear from the responses that the star has a lot of folks who really care about him out there.

Here’s just a small selection of the replies on Twitter:

Take care and get well soon pic.twitter.com/BYdMXzE3kD — Karen Waters (@kat11bookworm) December 1, 2019

One of my favorite actors (John Barrowman) is in the hospital with a very bad neck injury that has made him unable to move to sing, his upcoming shows are cancelled too bc of it. I'm worried as hell for the guy. Heartbroken, as well. 🙁 — Undine 🌊 (@undine66770) November 30, 2019

@JohnBarrowman sending you lots of love and positive vibes. I got to meet you in 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. You are an amzing guy! I am so sorry to hear about your injury. I hope you are okay. Love you, Captain! You got this! Rest up and take it easy. pic.twitter.com/Q0Z65CPBP7 — Elisa 👻 (@Skittles435) November 30, 2019

Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer Screenshots 1 of 25

Click to skip















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hoping @JohnBarrowman a fast recovery! My thoughts are with you! pic.twitter.com/KCvWoxSCCY — Anthony Lamberti (@ComicGrotto) December 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, but take all the time you need. We'll be here when you're good and ready, and with you in thoughts in the meantime. — Jason Lacey (@JaseLacey) November 30, 2019

Just heard the news about @JohnBarrowman – wishing him a speedy recovery so he can continue being the fabulous specimen that he already is. 🙏🏻 — Jen 💀 (@JennyMeekk) November 30, 2019

@JohnBarrowman Sorry to hear about your neck injury. Please look after yourself first. Tickets can be refunded and fans want you better first Don't rush back until sure you are ok pic.twitter.com/XbDvgOg75S — daniel clements (@danielclems1975) November 30, 2019

In addition to his skills as a singer, Barrowman has found fame for his extended roles in two of TV’s biggest franchises. He was the immortal adventurer Captain Jack Harkness on Doctor Who and its spinoff Torchwood – he last played the part on TV back in 2011, but he still voices him in original audio dramas. He’s also frequently discussed his hopes for a screen return at some point.

Meanwhile, he’s likewise known as Malcolm Merlyn AKA Dark Archer, Oliver Queen’s first nemesis, on Arrow. He just recently showed up as an alternate version of the villain in the series’ season 8 premiere, too. Might he appear one last time in Arrow‘s upcoming series finale? Perhaps.

The latest updates to Barrowman’s social media accounts reveal that he’s undergoing treatment for his neck injury – which has been officially diagnosed as a C5/6 facet joint injury – and is in good care. Here’s hoping that he’s back on his feet sooner rather than later.