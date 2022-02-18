‘Doctor Who’ comic will finally reveal the Doctor’s secret origins

The Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who has made some bold changes to the show’s mythos, but even more groundbreaking than casting as a woman as the Time Lord was the season 12 arc that revealed the Doctor experienced countless lives before that of the First Doctor (William Hartnell), but they had been erased from her memory. One of these lifetimes was that of the so-called Fugitive Doctor, as played by Jo Martin, who’s become a firm fan favorite despite only a couple of appearances under her belt. But those craving more from this Doctor will be pleased with an upcoming comic book series from Titan.

Doctor Who Origins is set to reveal the truth behind the Fugitive Doctor, including how she became a fugitive from her own people in the first place. The four-part comic miniseries, from creatives Jody Houser, Roberta Ingranata, and Warina Sahadewa, is also set to include one of the most beloved Doctor Who universe monsters of all time, the Weeping Angels, who were revealed to have ties to the Doctor’s distant past in the most recent season of the show.

'Doctor Who Origins #1' Covers 1 of 6

In the gallery above, you can check out the five variant covers for the first issue, which releases this May. The first comes from artist Simone Di Meo, with the second being a glow-in-the-dark version of Di Meo’s cover. The third and fifth are photo-based covers, with the fourth coming from the pen of Yoshi Yoshitani.

“A brand new, never-before-seen adventure featuring the Fugitive Doctor in her comics debut!” reads the synopsis. “Working for the mysterious Division on a dangerous assignment, the Doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover why this regeneration became known as the Fugitive!” The Doctor Who Free Comic Book Day issue, on sale May 7, leads into this miniseries.

Doctor Who Origins #1 hits shelves from this May 18. On TV, meanwhile, Jodie Whittaker returns for her penultimate Doctor Who episode sometime this spring.