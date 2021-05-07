Doctor Who’s John Barrowman Was Reprimanded For His Inappropriate Behavior On Set

In an age when no franchise seems to be immune to the controversy of sexual misconduct within the production department, Doctor Who was by all accounts a welcome exception, at least for some time.

Recently, Noel Clarke, the actor behind the Doctor’s former companion Mickey Smith, came under fire for allegations of sexual abuse from no less than 20 women, most of whom detailed incidents that spanned a decade of his professional career. Of course, the British star was quick to deny these, though he later asserted that he was “deeply sorry” for some of his actions that may have caused unintended harm. It seems, however, that he wasn’t alone in this mode of behavior.

Last week, a video from a Doctor Who convention in 2015 surfaced online wherein Clarke alleges that his former colleague John Barrowman would expose himself on the show’s set and “take his d*** out every five minutes.” At one point in the clip, the actor even asks his co-star Camille Coduri whether she recalls the time “he put it on your shoulder in the makeup truck,” to which she replies: “Yes, I do.”

Now, Barrowman has given a statement to The Guardian to address the situation, admitting that he did indeed engage in some “tomfoolery” while working on Doctor Who and Torchwood, but his “high-spirited behavior” was only intended to entertain his co-stars.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously,” he said. “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

This is in reference to an appearance on BBC Radio 1 when Barrowman pulled down his trousers. Apparently, he had aimed to participate in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far” with it. Julie Gardner, the EP who worked with Russell T. Davies during his era as showrunner, also confirmed via the same news outlet that she had received a complaint about Barrowman’s behavior back in 2008 and that he was reprimanded at the time.

The Arrow actor previously reprised his role as Captain Jack Harkness for Jodie Whittaker’s second outing on Doctor Who last year in the form of a brief cameo, but later returned for the New Year special episode, “Revolution of the Daleks,” in a much more prominent capacity. It remains to be seen, though, whether the BBC will ask him back in the light of this week’s revelations.