‘Doctor Who’ legend Bernard Cribbins dies at 93

Bernard Cribbins, a household name in Britain and most known internationally for his role in Doctor Who, has passed away at the age of 93. The sad news was confirmed by Cribbins’ agent, although the cause of death has yet to be announced.

Cribbins’ career, which encompassed TV, theater, film, and the music industry, spanned seven whole decades. He first rose to prominence in the 1960s through his frequent appearances in the Carry On film series. British children of multiple generations will be familiar with his voice thanks to his role as narrator on both 1970s favorite The Wombles and Jackanory, which ran from 1966 to 1991.

These days, Cribbins is perhaps most strongly connected to the world of Doctor Who, however. The actor first boarded the TARDIS in 1966’s feature film adaptation of the sci-fi show, Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD, in which he starred as a companion to Peter Cushing’s time-traveler. Many years later he made his debut in the series proper, cameoing in 2007’s “Voyage of the Damned.”

Cribbins then became a regular throughout David Tennant’s final two years as the Doctor, with his character revealed as Wilfred Mott, lovable grandfather to Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Cribbins stepped up to become Tennant’s co-lead for his final storyline, the two-part “The End of Time” (2009/10).

Though Cribbins’ output had slowed down in recent years, he is known to have filmed some new scenes as Wilf for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary celebrations, for which he reunited with Tennant and Tate, earlier this summer. It’s unknown if he completed his role in the production prior to his death.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies led the tributes to Cribbins — who received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2011 — by sharing a touching post on Instagram this Thursday morning. “I’m so lucky to have known him,” Davies wrote. “Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

Rest in peace, Bernard Cribbins. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.