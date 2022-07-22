‘Doctor Who’s David Tennant has the perfect reaction to finding out he’s trending

It’s always anxiety-inducing when you open up Twitter only to find one of your favorite celebrities is trending — why’s everyone talking about them all of a sudden? Are they dead? Or, worse, have they been canceled? But imagine if you actually were that celebrity. It’s got to be an even stranger experience. Case in point, Doctor Who star David Tennant trended on Twitter today, and it’s made him question his own existence.

Georgia Tennant, David’s former Who co-star and wife, shared a hilarious text interaction between herself and her husband in which she checked in on him to let him know of his social media stardom. “You’re trending,” Georgia wrote. “Are you alive?” Tennant then responded, “F*ck. I think so.”

It’s slightly concerning that Tennant isn’t entirely sure that he is alive, which just goes to show the terrifying power of Twitter. As it happens, this seems to be one of those occasions where no one’s really sure why the topic in question is trending. It appears to have started with the news that Tennant has joined the cast of theater production Good, and then morphed into a general love-in for the actor. So, thankfully, in this case it is a positive trend.

Tennant’s also very much back in the zeitgeist right now, thanks to his much-ballyhooed return as the Doctor in the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations, coming next year. By the looks of things, the Scottish star will don his pinstripe suit once again to team up with Ncuti Gatwa’s latest incarnation of the Time Lord. Not to mention his old companion Catherine Tate. What’s more, Tennant will reprise Crowley the demon in Good Omens season two (which is not delayed, rest assured).

Doctor Who returns for one last special starring Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor sometime this fall.