Does ‘I Am Groot’ season 2 have post-credits scenes?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for I Am Groot season two.

Whenever a new MCU release drops, Marvel fans generally only have one question on their lips — or their Google search histories, anyway: does it have any post-credits scenes? The plague of credits sequences is so all-encompassing that apparently this even applies to I Am Groot, the animated miniseries which is by far the shortest of Marvel’s Disney Plus offerings.

Five new shorts starring Vin Diesel’s adorable yet mischievous sapling arrived on streaming this Sep. 6, and although each episode only lasts for about three to four minutes, the burning question of whether any of them find room for an extra tag scene remains. Unsurprisingly, because this is a Marvel Studios production not called Secret Invasion (the only Marvel project not to feature any), I Am Groot season two does indeed contain one solitary post-credits scene. And here’s where to find it.

I Am Groot season two episode three contains a post-credits Guardians of the Galaxy cameo

Photo via Marvel Studios

The only credits sequence in I Am Groot season two hails from its third episode, “Groot’s Snow Day.” This short sees the infantilized sequoia attempt to build a snowman on the frost planet of Falligar with spare parts from the Guardians’ ship, but he accidentally creates an abominable killer snow-robot. In the tag scene, Groot returns to the Benatar to finally take a sip of his hot chocolate, only to find it’s still too hot so he angrily throws the mug away. A smash is heard and then a familiar voice lets out an irritated yell and cries “Dude!”

Yes, this is Bradley Cooper reprising his role as Rocket Raccoon. Cooper previously had a slightly bigger cameo in season 1. Diesel and Cooper remain the only two Guardians cast-members to return for IAG, which is not surprising given that they are voice performers and this is an animated series. It’s also worth pointing out that, depending on if I Am Groot gets a third season and what form Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 takes, this could feasibly be Cooper’s final time playing Rocket.

I Am Groot season two is streaming now on Disney Plus.