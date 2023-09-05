‘If they wanted me to do it, I would do it’: ‘I Am Groot’ director open to tackling a Vin Diesel-endorsed storyline

One of the sweeter members of the MCU has been that of Baby Groot. He may not have stuck around long on the big screen, growing up between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, but that’s okay because the Disney Plus/Marvel series I Am Groot gives us plenty of time with the adorable trouble maker. Now, creator Kristen Lepore has said she is open to a storyline that Groot voice actor Vin Diesel has been pushing for.

Our time with the original rag-tag bunch of galactic misfits is over, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave us a wonderful send-off to the gang and the leadership of James Gunn at the helm. Though we know we will be seeing some of the characters again, others have said farewell to the MCU such as Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer and Saldaña’s Gamora.

Diesel, however, is still on board as the lovable Groot and returning for a second season of I Am Groot this September. The second season’s trailer showcased the various hijinks the tiny tree got up to before he had his growth spurt, with such antics as gaining a nose, heading to a land of snow and ice, and really wanting a sweet treat.

Image via Marvel Studios

There is one storyline that Diesel really wants to explore for the character, and that’s heading back to his home planet, Planet X. He isn’t the only one on board, as I Am Groot creator, Lepore, is also interested in tackling a return to the characters own planet. Speaking to ComicBook, Lepore stated “I think either would be great. I think it’s a really interesting idea,” adding, “If they wanted me to do it, I would do it. I’ll say that.”

Planet X is home to the race Flora Colossi, of which Groot is a member. The race is run by a group known as the “Arbor Masters” whose size dwarfs the others and who teach the younglings of their species their accumulated knowledge through “Photonic Knowledge.” This is a highly advanced education system and results in the species having genius-level intellect, something that Baby Groot is in dire need of. Cute he may be, but a genius he is not.

Perhaps we will get to see more in a third season if that is on the cards, but who knows? A trip back to his home may need more than the six or so minutes many of the shorts are, so perhaps much further down the line in a feature film we could catch a glimpse.

You can watch I Am Groot season two on Disney Plus from Sept. 6.