Baby Groot can never disappoint as ‘I am Groot’ season 2 trailer has already escaped ‘Secret Invasion’s curse

Good news, true believers: The indefatigable Flora colossus from Planet X is back with a terrible hunger. Or, if you’re more of a glass-is-half-full kind of person, Baby Groot is back, and he wants ice cream.

Yes, I Am Groot is set to return to Disney Plus this September with a brand new season of five animated adventures, and if the trailer that just dropped is any indication, love is in the air. At least for his Nova Corps action figure and a can of green beans.



The arrival of more I Am Groot couldn’t have come at a better time for the MCU, which is currently struggling to win back the affections of its fans in the wake of Secret Invasion’s damp towel-slap of a finale. More vocal skeptics on social media have even cast doubts on the perceived quality of the studio’s next prestige project, even the sophomore season of Loki, given the way that it’s difficult to trust somebody once they’ve made Super-Skrulls really boring.

But I Am Groot season two appears to be just the charming, affable, inoffensive palate cleanser that devotees need right now. The trailer sees Marvel’s favorite Lincoln Log setting out on quests for dessert, Terminator/snowman hybrids, and olfactory adventure. There’s even a hint of The Watcher, which could explain that tease we got earlier this year about Jeffrey Wright returning to the voice role sooner than expected.

Bravely answering the question “who am Groot?” the Disney Plus series of I Am Groot shorts premiered on the streaming service in August of 2022. The five cartoons, equal parts Scratt’s introduction in Ice Age and Curious George in space, framed the setting of the MCU’s cosmic playground through the eyes of Baby Groot, the undeniably merchandisable bundle of kindling that bopped rhythmically into the hearts of audiences in the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy.

New episodes of I Am Groot drop on Sep. 6, 2023, on Disney Plus.