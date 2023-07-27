Does ‘Love Island’ USA have Casa Amor?

As Love Island heads into its fifth edition since debuting on United States soil, it has undoubtedly earned itself a place as one of the biggest reality television series currently airing on our screens. Inspired by the English version of Love Island U.K., the American adaptation has largely maintained its original structure, with only a few minor deviations. Overall, it continues to be an incredibly entertaining, dramatic, and, of course, romantic series that viewers eagerly look forward to every single week.

However, one of the many details that tug at audiences’ hearts in the United Kingdom is none other than the infamously known “Casa Amor,” which, contrary to its name, is not a casa filled with amor. No, this is a place that tests the contestants’ real feelings and puts their relationships on the line, more often than not. In fact, think Temptation Island, but on a slightly smaller scale. Avid fans of the U.K. version have already grown accustomed to Casa Amor and all the relationships that ended as a result of this twist, but does the U.S. version feature a Casa Amor of its own?

Will Love Island season 5 have Casa Amor?

Screengrab via CBS

In case this may be your first rodeo with Love Island, Casa Amor is a villa that essentially creates a rift in the existing relationship. Ultimately, it works by separating the existing couples and adding single bachelors and bachelorettes into the mix with the aim of stirring things up. This new feature was added during the third season of Love Island U.K., and since then, it has remained one of the most entertaining parts of the series overall.

While this villa was incorporated later on in the original version, the American premiere immediately integrated Casa Amor into its mix of show quirks in 2018, and since then, it has remained a steady source of drama and plenty of amor (or lack thereof). As an absolutely needed staple in the franchise, the American version wasn’t about to leave one of the most anticipated moments on the show behind. It is still one of the moments that fans look forward to the most.

In season four, 12 bombshells were added to the house hoping to break the newfound couples among the cast. As they try to turn heads and assure their place on this gigantic show, the Casa girl or boy ought to continue breaking hearts and forming new couples as the seasons go on. Considering the skyrocketing popularity of this reality TV show, it is safe to say that Casa Amor isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and season five will surely pick up the greatest batch of singles to make matters all the more interesting.

Love Island USA is currently airing weekly on Peacock.