Does Steve die in ‘Stranger Things?’ Explained

Netflix’s Stranger Things is one of the biggest shows ever, and a lot has happened ever since it was first released. For example, one of the most hated characters in the show is now one of the most beloved. Of course, we’re talking about Steve “The Hair” Harrington, played by Joe Keery.

From a bully in season one to a loyal friend in the succeeding seasons, Steve quickly rose in popularity among the show’s fans. In fact, that’s why there’s a lot of buzz about his fate, especially in season four.

Note: This article contains major spoilers from this point onwards.

What happened to Steve in Stranger Things?

Fans of Steve can take it easy as in the most recent episodes, Steve is seen alive and well.

In the season four episode entitled “The Dive,” Steve volunteered to investigate a gate that they found on the lake. Show’s fans know that Steve is a swimmer so it’s only logical that he’ll be the one to dive and take a look at the gate.

However, when Steve was investigating the gate, the portal sucked him in and was attacked by the bat-like monsters (demobats) living in the Upside Down. The episode ended with a cliffhanger putting Steve’s fans on the edges of their seats.

Will Steve survive until the end of Stranger Things?

Steve might be safe in season four but an interview with Variety with the Duffer Brothers somewhat paints a different picture. Here’s a transcript of the interview and we’ll let you decide what you think will happen to Steve at the end of the show:

Kate Arthur (Variety): I’m worried about Steve.

Duffer Brothers: Everyone’s worried about Steve.

Kate: How lethal do we think being bitten by a demobat is?

Matt (DB): I wouldn’t worry about the bat thing. That’s more my thing, I have this thing, I’m worried about bats. So anyway, that was just me fixating on bats the moment I wrote that.

Kate: So he might die some other way.

Matt: If he’s gonna die, it’s not gonna be from the bat’s bites.

Fans can never shake the idea of Steve dying every time something bad happens to him because the show’s creators publicly admitted that he was supposed to die in the first season, but for now, at least, he’s safe.