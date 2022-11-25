Does ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now finally available to watch on Disney Plus, officially ringing in the festive season for Marvel fans everywhere. Following on from Werewolf by Night at Halloween, this is the MCU’s second ever Special Presentation and its first ever Christmas special. As it’s a somewhat unique entry in the franchise, then, you might be wondering if it adheres to a long-held tradition or not. Namely, does it have a post-credits scene?

Well, let’s clear that confusion up for you right now. Yes, the Holiday Special does have a post-credits scene. Unfortunately for those waiting on some huge tease for next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s not a wholly integral sequence, but it does offer one last rib-tickling joke that you won’t want to miss. Let’s go ahead and unwrap the special’s last Christmas present for the fans.

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special‘s post-credits scene?

Image via Marvel Studios

Unusually, the Holiday Special‘s post-credits sequence doesn’t come mid-credits, as is typical for Marvel’s Disney Plus productions. Instead, it’s saved until the end of the credits. Perhaps that’s because it closely resembles what we’re now going to christen “the gag tags,” those throwaway end-credits scenes in the movies that have little importance and only comprise an extra joke.

In this case, the scene involves Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and the Guardians’ new friend, Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), dressing up the now-buff Teen Groot (Vin Diesel) like a Christmas tree. However, the impatient adolescent shrugs off all the decorations, leaving the pair fuming. As Cosmo comments that Groot has ruined Christmas again (referencing the animated Yondu storyline from earlier on), Rocket complains that they’ll have to start again from scratch. “We’re gonna need another special,” he quips, before turning towards the camera.

There you have it. Apparently Rocket has the power to break the fourth wall now. Does that mean we can expect him to partner up with Jen Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or maybe even become pals with Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3? What if the three could form their own meta Marvel heroes team? Maybe we’re getting way ahead of ourselves, and this is just a one-off joke? That’s also possible.

Catch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus now.