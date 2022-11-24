Does Wednesday Addams have powers in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix? Answered and explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first season of Wednesday.

Wednesday has finally hit Netflix, and the magical murder mystery based on the long-running comic strip is garnering a lot of hype and is being received quite well by the internet at large.

You may be wondering what all the fuss is about, and whether or not it is worth your time. Are you looking at yet another superhero series, albeit this time in a gothic/dark fantasy setting? Or is it just a stock-standard teen drama?

Well, it’s a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B – we’re going to break down what exactly is so special about the titular character, Wednesday Addams.

This should go without saying, but there will be some mild spoilers for the new Netflix show, so if you’re wanting to stay free of that, this is your second warning to avert your eyes and go check out the show for yourself.

Does Wednesday Addams have powers?

Over the course of the show, we learn that Wednesday doesn’t possess special abilities in the same way as her peers at Nevermore do. That said, she is generally gifted in all manner of ways, both physically and mentally – capable of beating down would-be bullies without breaking a sweat, shredding on her cello, and writing a thrilling mystery novel, possibly simultaneously for all we know.

One special power Wednesday does possess is her ability to have visions of both the past and her perceived version of the future, which, as Wednesday learns over the course of the show, can often prove to be unreliable, and needs to learn to trust her gut if she wants to unravel the mystery of the Hyde monster.

Is Wednesday Addams a vampire?

While Wednesday has its fair share of blood-suckers and other types of ghoulish creatures, Wednesday herself is not a vampire. You’d be forgiven for thinking so considering her aforementioned strength and agility, but it is not the case here. Perhaps her innate physical prowess stems from her bloodline in the Addams family, but no – Wednesday Addams is not a vampire.