Actor Donald Glover’s untitled series he is working on for Amazon got closer to creation today as it has been revealed actress Dominique Fishback has joined the project as the lead who is reported to play a Beyoncé-like entertainer.

Deadline Hollywood reported the casting choice of the Judas and the Black Messiah star earlier. She will also be producing the project, which has been referred to as Hive, though Glover has not shared an official name. Malia Obama is on board to write for the series.

The project is a part of an eight-figure deal Glover signed with the service and has no release date set yet. His brother Stephen is working on the piece alongside playwright Janine Nabers, and, while some may not think Obama is capable as a creative behind the scenes, we reported last month Glover said she has a great style and is destined for more after earlier stints in the industry on HBO’s Girls and having been a production assistant on Halle Berry’s Extant.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon.”

Fishback will be appearing in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts next year. Her other projects on television include Modern Love in 2021, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey this year alongside Samuel L. Jackson as the titular role, and The Deuce from 2018-19 as Donna Pickett/Darlene. In the forthcoming Transformers film, she will be playing Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum whose boss keeps taking credit for her work, much to her deep frustration.