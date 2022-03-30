Donald Glover hints he’ll be reprising his role in ‘Lando’ series

It’s been close to a year and a half since it was first announced that Disney Plus series Lando was in the works for streaming, but we’ve heard next to nothing out of the project ever since.

Even the rumor mill has been suspiciously quiet, which is very unusual for a blockbuster Star Wars show set to revolve around one of the franchise’s most enduringly beloved and popular characters, never mind one that’s been played twice to equal degrees of acclaim and success by Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover.

There was speculation shortly after the initial reveal that both Williams and Glover would appear, with Lando reportedly poised to jump between the two major eras of Star Wars storytelling. While that’s nowhere near confirmed as of yet, the younger version of the smuggler did dance around a direct line of inquiry during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but there was definitely a hint of his involvement.

“Am I? Just telling all my business. No, yeah, I have a lot of things. I like to blossom then go away. Right now is definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just want it all to come out at the same time, so I feel like that’s what’s important.”.

Justin Simien was named as the lead writer and erstwhile showrunner, with the filmmaker currently putting the finishing touches to Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot ahead of its release in March of next year. After that, though, maybe Lando will finally come roaring back into life, perhaps even with Glover in the lead role.