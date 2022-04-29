Drax and Mantis Hit L.A. in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Set Pics

Marvel fans might’ve been waiting forever for more of the Guardians, but the good news is Star-Lord and his crew are set to return in three separate projects over the next year. This summer brings their cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands next May. And slap bang in between them is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, debuting on Disney Plus this December.

Director James Gunn and his cast have promised that this special will really live up to its name, with the filmmaker saying it’s one of his favorite things he’s ever made. Well, it definitely looks like the special will deliver on something fans have long been eager to see in the franchise — the Guardians’ return to Peter Quill’s homeworld.

Daily Mail has shared the latest set photos from the production, which confirm that the team will visit Earth. Specifically, these images showcase Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in full costume and make-up as Drax and Mantis as they attend Madame Tussauds on Hollywood Boulevard. You can glimpse the photos via the tweet below or else follow the link to view them all:

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff film scenes in full costume on Hollywood Boulevard https://t.co/HTOw3QLMXl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 29, 2022

The Guardians actually already came to Earth in Avengers: Endgame, which caused fans to have a lot of questions about whether Quill did this or that while back home. Gunn has previously waved away any potential developments happening off-screen, however, and now we know why. It’s possible he wants to properly get into the importance of Star-Lord heading home in this special.

What’s more, we can no doubt expect a lot of laughs to come from the alien Drax and Mantis trying to work out the purpose of the waxwork celebrity statues at Madame Tussauds. Other clues point to the special featuring some Eternals easter eggs and possibly a bigger role for Cosmo the Spacedog.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be streaming by Christmas.