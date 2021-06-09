Dwayne Johnson Producing New Docuseries For Disney Plus

Disney have been hit catastrophically by the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic, losing out on billions as their wide-ranging global revenue streams have nosedived with the restrictions put in place over the last fifteen months.

However, the theme parks are now slowly reopening all across the globe, and in what seems like a smart piece of brand synergy on the Mouse House’s part, the company has teamed up with the world’s biggest movie star – Dwayne Johnson – who just so happens to be headlining a big budget and severely delayed blockbuster based on one of Disneyland’s marquee attractions, to produce a new series focusing on glamorizing and promoting the various Disney resorts, which not so coincidentally hits streaming two weeks before Jungle Cruise comes to theaters and Premier Access.

Behind the Attraction will “give viewers an exclusive peek behind the curtain of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world,” featuring rare archive interviews with Walt Disney himself, as well as chats with Imagineers and Disney Legends to tell the stories of the origin, development, design, execution and popularity of rides like Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, It’s a Small World, The Hall of Presidents and more.

There’s no doubt going to be plenty of shilling for Jungle Cruise, too, which wrapped in September 2018 and was originally set for release in July 2020 before being shunted all the way back to July 30th of this year as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry. But still, Behind the Attraction should be must-see viewing for those with an interest in the behind the scenes machinations of the Disneyland empire.

Tell us, though, will you be checking it out once it arrives? Let us know down below.