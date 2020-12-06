Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Join The Mandalorian For Season 3

Jon Favreau has been more than happy to stuff The Mandalorian full of recognizable faces, and no offense to any of the talent involved across the two seasons so far, but none of them are exactly what you’d call genuine A-listers. After all, folks that are deemed too famous arguably hurt the audience’s ability to immerse themselves in something like Star Wars, which is probably why the likes of Daniel Craig, Karl Urban, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Simon Pegg all had their faces hidden when they appeared in the Sequel Trilogy.

The smash hit Disney Plus series has roped in some notable names, but generally speaking, The Mandalorian isn’t reliant on star power when the property itself is the main draw. However, things could change in the not too distant future, because we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would cameo on the show months before it was confirmed – that Dwayne Johnson is interested in heading to a galaxy far, far away and joining the series for season 3. Likely as a guest star.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that Lucasfilm might be getting into bed with the world’s highest-paid actor, and based on the sheer size of the man, he could probably be cast as Baby Yoda’s home planet. In any case, you get the distinct impression that if Dwayne Johnson offers his services to any production, they’d be foolish to turn him down.

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed to happen at this stage, but with The Mandalorian‘s title hero so far managing to dispatch the majority of his foes fairly easily, the idea of seeing him come up against a rogue rival bounty hunter played by The Rock is an exciting possibility, one which is guaranteed to go down a storm with fans all over the world.