Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Trying To Get A Mandalorian Role

Celebrity cameos in Star Wars are very difficult to pull off given that there’s a real chance it can completely break the immersion audiences have in whatever movie or TV show they’re watching, which is one of the reasons Daniel Craig, Karl Urban, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Simon Pegg were hidden in plain sight throughout the Sequel Trilogy, but stars don’t come much bigger than Dwayne Johnson.

Of course, The Rock hasn’t appeared in the franchise to date, but insider Daniel Richtman is offering that he’s trying to get himself a role in The Mandalorian, though the tipster doesn’t provide any further details, information or any sort of background to support his statement. Admittedly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the actor named in conjunction with the Disney Plus smash hit, or the Star Wars universe in general for that matter, but the lack of specifics don’t shine much of a light on the speculation.

Not to mention that over the last few months, Richtman has linked the former professional wrestler to Transformers, Predator, a Universal horror movie, an adaptation of video game Quake, a vaguely-defined Arnold Schwarzenegger franchise and an equally vague nostalgia-driven property, more Disney family films, an Adam Sandler comedy, Terminator and much more, so it’s best to take The Mandalorian gossip with a pinch of salt, especially when Johnson is one of the busiest names in the business as it is.

Then again, he’s also one of the most powerful and influential behind the scenes, so if he decides to call up Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy or even Bob Chapek to ask for a guest spot in The Mandalorian, then it’s unlikely he’d be shot down in flames given his standing and clout in the industry.