Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon

As the hype continues for the next episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon, an early preview has fans excited for adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon as the new royal couple of Westeros. And even if their marriage is political at best, it doesn’t hinder the fact that they are supportive of each other – just not in that way.

A small clip was shared on r/HouseOfTheDragon, showing Rhaenyra having just given birth to her child. But unfortunately for her, she was immediately summoned by who is assumed to be Queen Alicent Hightower. Meanwhile, Laenor offers his support to his wife as they make their way up the castle, confused as to why Alicent is still mad about the events that happened in the past.

Fans praised the new couple for being supportive, despite the past events before their instant wedding. Not to mention, their relationship is a nice change of pace compared to the other couples seen in the show. And at the same time, fans were keen to see this different side of Alicent as she continues to hold a grudge against her stepdaughter/former best friend.

Fans of the books know that Alicent will judge Rhaenyra’s baby. And despite the scene isn’t shown in the preview, they knew what she was about to say to the new mother.

Even if the clip was short and brief, it got fans excited to see what happens next between the two former best friends. And while book fans know what’s about to happen, they didn’t spoil the fun for those who will experience that “petty” moment on screen. Episode six of House of the Dragon will feature Rhaenyra and Alicent as adults and how their friendship dynamic has changed.

New episodes of House of the Dragon come out on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.