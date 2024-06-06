Eek, which ‘Survivor’ fan favorite was cut from ‘The Traitors’ season 3?

Described as “the ultimate murder mystery game,” The Traitors captivated reality television lovers all across America with its first two seasons, bringing together fan favorites from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Real Housewives and beyond (as well as a few other celebs) to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” With the cast of season 3 being announced yesterday (June 5), fans of the franchise are excited to see stars like Tom Sandoval, Wells Adams, Gabby Windey and more in action, however, it looks like some heartbreaking cuts were made at the last minute…

While season 1 featured Survivor stars Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa and season 2 featured Survivor stars Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, season 3 of The Traitors will have more Survivor representation than ever before, with “Boston” Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins and Carolyn Wiger all fighting for the victory.

While Survivor scammer Carson Garrett was rumored to be a part of the cast as well, it looks like there was a different castaway who was almost a part of The Traitors season 3, but did not make the cut. Keep scrolling to find out who…

Davie Rickenbacker was cut from The Traitors season 3?

Davie Rickenbacker didn't make it on pic.twitter.com/vQkzRG4y9h — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 4, 2024

Davie Rickenbacker from Survivor: David vs. Goliath was supposed to be a part of The Traitors season 3, according to @Realitytv__fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as a few of his close friends.

While @Realitytv__fan reported that his lapse in social media activity was enough to make them think that Davie was away filming for The Traitors, Survivor alums Wendell Holland and Brice Izyah confirmed this theory via their joint Instagram account @briceandwenpresent:

“We’re all sad that one of our closest friends just missed the cut (and would run circles around a lot of folks strategically and entertainment-wise) but let’s hope they get back on our screens SOON!! 👏🏿👏🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿”

For those who are unfamiliar, Davie was an alternate for Jared Fields — known for being the son of Survivor superstar Cirie Fields, as well as a member of the Big Brother 25 cast — making it onto Survivor: David vs. Goliath instead of him. While he found himself on the bottom time and time again, his strong social game and strategic use of Hidden Immunity Idols helped him coast his way to the final six, causing him to be pinpointed as a major threat to win the game by runner up Mike White. Orchestrating his blindside, Davie was eliminated just shy of the finale, and Survivor superfans have been begging for him to return to our television screens ever since.

Another rumored cast member for The Traitors season 3 was Sean Lowe from Bachelor Nation, however, it looks like he did not make it onto the show either. Casting team, wake up!

Nonetheless, while both Davie and Sean will be missed, we will be keeping up with Peacock on social media until further notice for all of the updates regarding The Traitors season 3. While the cast is lacking some individuals we would love to see, it is sure to be nothing short of sensational regardless!

