Elektra Will Reportedly Return To The DCEU Alongside Daredevil

Charlie Cox has been hitting the promotional trail for his new AMC drama series Kin, which marks his first onscreen role since Daredevil was canceled by Netflix. In what turned out to be a rather unfortunate coincidence for the actor, he was on the press circuit right around the time the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped.

Inevitably, he was fielding questions about his rumored involvement everywhere he went, explaining in great detail that those were not his forearms in the footage, and why it was logistically impossible for him to have shot scenes as Matt Murdock. And yet, nobody believes any of it, so fans are still expecting him to show up.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus series long before Armor Wars was announced – that when the Man Without Fear does eventually return to our screens as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elektra won’t be too far behind him.

You rarely see one without the other these days, as both Cox and his predecessor Ben Affleck will attest to, even if the results haven’t been great so far. Jennifer Garner’s solo movie was panned by critics and flopped at the box office, while Elodie Young’s storyline in the Netflix show was often sluggish to the point of tedium. Of course, with Marvel Studios overseeing the next iteration of Daredevil, we can expect a much better version of Elektra next time out.