Elizabeth Olsen Defends WandaVision’s Divisive Ending

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive is without a doubt one of the best things that the shared superhero franchise has ever produced, but you could make a real argument that WandaVision didn’t really stick the landing after the first eight episodes had built it up into the weirdest, wildest and most bizarre story ever told in Kevin Feige’s sandbox.

A lot of the major plot points felt rushed, and it could have definitely done with an extra episode or two so that all of the various storyline resolutions had enough time to breathe as they reached their conclusions. In fact, a similar claim can be levelled at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and based on the trajectory so far, there’s every chance the Loki finale could end up falling into the same traps.

One of the major bones of contention was that Wanda essentially held an entire town hostage against their will for an extended period of time, doing severe psychological damage to every single person in the process, but at the end she just walks away from Westview without facing any sort of repercussions or even feeling any remorse, at least not on the surface. In a new interview, though, Elizabeth Olsen sought to defend Scarlet Witch, saying she’ll get her comeuppance eventually.

“Wanda had to get away before the people who have to hold her accountable got there. And where she went is a place that no one could find her. Because she knows that she is going to be held accountable, and I think she has a tremendous amount of guilt.”

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite sprinting too quickly towards the finish line in its final hour, WandaVision can’t be viewed as anything other than a triumph, and it could find itself in the running for a whole host of Emmys later this year, even if Scarlet Witch’s arc was resolved a little too neatly by the time the credits rolled and we got a teaser for how she fits into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.