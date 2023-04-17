Ellie Fanning teases that Catherine and Peter are headed for marriage counseling in ‘The Great’ season 3

If there is any television couple that needs marriage counseling, it’s certainly Catherine and Peter in The Great. The show’s star, Elle Fanning teased some mediation to come for the disastrous pairing, looking like they may be trying to get things back on track, though god help whoever ends up being their counselor.

Fanning spoke about the show’s upcoming third season at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event. Teasing the third season she said, “There is marriage counseling… we play a lot of games, there’s a lot of talking, there’s a marriage witch involved that helps us — or doesn’t help us that much.”

Considering the pair have spent a lot of their marriage trying to kill one another, perhaps counseling might not be the worst thing in the world. The recently released trailer shows the two of them sitting down to discuss their problems in a rather hilarious session.

Fanning describes their relationship as “complex” and believes that “they do love each other,” despite numerous assassination attempts on each other’s lives. However, Fanning truly believes there are some positives to glean from the relationship:

“There’s such an intense chemistry between them and they have their son Paul and I think they want to be really good parents, especially Peter, he’s a really good father and I think Catherine sees that in him. I don’t know if she loves being a mother so much. I think sometimes she looks at Paul as a little bit of a burden but she’s working on that herself.”

The actress also believes that it’s the chemistry she and Hoult share that makes the show so entertaining, saying the two really shine on screen together and have a very easy, yet contentious to and fro throughout the series.

“We are all so close to each other and we’re not afraid to embarrass ourselves in front of each other and especially with comedy, I think that’s really important. Nick and I have that in abundance and we will try anything, we’re so comfortable and that’s for sure grown over the seasons,”

Image via Hulu

In the next season, Catherine may be starting to question herself a little, as well as whether her previously held beliefs in fate and what she was destined to do is actually true anymore.

“In the first season, I think she felt that destiny in a beautiful way where she was so hopeful and romantic about her life and felt that the love of her life was a country. And she learned it was a country and not a man at the end of the day. But I think in this season, she’s questioning that. Maybe it was a man and it’s not the country and I’m not fit to do this.”

Audiences will certainly be happy to get back to this dysfunctional couple, and we cannot wait to see how on earth these two powerhouses go up against one another in marriage counseling. The counselor will have to be made of strong stuff in order to get either of them to back down and move forward together as a unified pair. That, and avoiding being executed by Peter on a whim – tough job.

All will be revealed when The Great season three will be released on Hulu on May 12.