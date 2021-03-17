The Umbrella Academy EP Says Elliot Page Is Much Happier Filming Season 3

Last year, Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Vanya in The Umbrella Academy came out as trans. Page might be the highest-profile celebrity to make transition so far and his announcement caused a wave of global publicity and attention. Millions of fans posted messages of support and Netflix followed suit, saying how proud they were of the actor and confirming that they had no plans to recast his Umbrella Academy role.

We’re now a few months into 2021, the dust has begun to settle a bit and Page is back on set as the hit show begins filming its third season. Yesterday, Time Magazine published a long and insightful interview with the star as he reflected on his life, career, transition and future plans. It’s a great read and I recommend checking it out in full, but one particularly heartwarming detail comes from The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman.

When asked if he felt Page had changed, he said that the actor appears to be happier on set, explaining:

“It seems like there’s a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort. There’s a lightness, a lot more smiling.”

Page, meanwhile, sounds upbeat, saying that people occasionally inadvertently use the wrong pronouns and that “it’s going to be an adjustment,” but emphasizes that he’s happy at finally being seen and acknowledged as himself.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, what’s next for him beyond the hit Netflix show? Well, according to the story, since he announced his transition, he’s gotten more job offers than he has in years, including chances to direct, produce and act in various films and TV shows. Many of these are trans projects, but Page confirms he’s also been offered what he’s calling “dude roles.” The future looks bright, then, and he’s eagerly anticipating whatever comes his way.

As he puts it at the close of the interview:

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

Good for him.

The Umbrella Academy is expected to return to Netflix in late 2021.