Elliot Page Will Continue Playing Vanya In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Umbrella Academy‘s first season was one of Netflix’s biggest hits last year and was also the third most popular TV show on the streaming service in 2019, coming in behind only marquee titles like Stranger Things and The Witcher after roping in a whopping 45 million viewers in the first four weeks that it was on the platform. Of course, the second run went down a storm with subscribers, too, and the company has now ordered up a third season.

It’ll begin shooting early next year, though plot details remain scarce, and understandably so. However, one thing you can count on is the core cast returning, and that includes Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page. The actor came out as transgender earlier today in news that has everyone talking, and THR has now confirmed that the performer is still set to play Vanya in season 3.

“Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Page will continue the role of Vanya on the show,” says the outlet.

Of course, Netflix hasn’t said much in regards to how Elliot’s announcement will impact the series moving forward, but they did show their support for the actor via a Tweet that they shared in response to Page revealing the news, which you can see down below:

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

As fans will know, it’s not only The Umbrella Academy that’s turned Elliot Page into such a popular star, as before he joined the show, he racked up a whole host of impressive credits in everything from his breakout movie Hard Candy to Juno, where he scored an Academy Award nod. And he’s no stranger to blockbusters, either, having shown up in fare like Inception, among others.

Circling back to The Umbrella Academy season 3, though, and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as a premiere date is announced for it.