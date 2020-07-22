Emilia Clarke Reportedly Returning As Qi’Ra In Obi-Wan Show

Star Wars fans were a little late to the party when it came to Solo, and even three decades of rising ticket prices couldn’t prevent the Anthology movie from becoming the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the franchise’s history after failing to even crack $400 million globally.

Despite the famously troubled production bombing and causing Disney and Lucasfilm to abandon the Anthology experiment entirely, Solo has since gone on to find a new lease of life as a cult favorite among the fanbase. While the campaign to try and will a sequel into existence picked up again following the success of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, having spent a reported $300 million on the movie without seeing a penny of profit, it seems highly unlikely that the studio will bow to the demands.

However, with the small screen Star Wars universe set to expand on Disney Plus, there’s every chance that the Mouse House could look to pick up some of Solo’s abandoned plot threads and continue them on their in-house streaming service, with fans already admitting they’d prefer a spinoff series to a full-blown theatrical sequel.

While any Solo show seems a while off yet, we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources that one of the movie’s major supporting characters could be set for a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Rey’s connection to Palpatine months before The Rise of Skywalker was released, and that Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 – Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra features in the most recent draft of the scripts.

From what we understand, picking up from where Solo left off, it’ll be revealed that Qi’Ra is now firmly in the employ of Darth Maul, with the Crimson Dawn duo set to be on the hunt for Ewan McGregor’s legendary Jedi. While plans can always change as development progresses, folding the big screen mythology into the Disney Plus roster would certainly be a smart way of maximizing the crossover potential, one that both builds on the history between Maul and Obi-Wan and could set the stage for more Solo characters to make their way back towards a galaxy far, far away.