Emilia Clarke says she’s done with ‘Game of Thrones’ in case you were hoping for yet another prequel

The Game of Thrones universe is only set to get bigger as the prequel series House of Dragons arrives and the rumored Jon Snow sequel series trends closer towards reality, but Emilia Clarke wants no part.

Speaking to BBC, Emilia Clarke shared her thoughts on these upcoming plans within the Game of Thrones universe, but made it known she’s ready for other things in her career.

When asked if she’d consider taking part in a spin-off, Clarke shut down the idea saying “no, I think I’m done”.

This shouldn’t be too shocking to fans as her character Daenerys Targaryen saw a complete arc in the original series from her life as a young child to her character meeting her end. This being the case, a spin-off including her would be difficult to write into the greater story.

Despite her decision to move away from the franchise, Clarke did confirm that former co-star Kit Harrington is in the works of crafting his own sequel series to the show. This backs up a report by The Hollywood Reporter from last week that suggested the series was in the works.

Right now, Clarke is gearing up to star in The Seagull a play headed to London’s Harold Pinter Theater from June 29 until Sept. 10.

If you’re looking forward to more Game of Thrones the next series headed to air is House of Dragons which will arrive on HBO premiering on August 21. If you want to relive the original series, Game of Thrones is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max now.