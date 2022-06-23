Kit Harington is responsible for crafting ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series, former co-star says

Last week Game of Thrones fans was pleasantly surprised by the news that a new spin-off series is in the works starring of the franchise’s most popular characters Jon Snow — portrayed by Kit Harrington.

Now, former co-star in the original Game of Thrones series Emilia Clarke has revealed in an interview with the BBC that she was aware of this show and believes Kit Harrington is the one to thank for its creation.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

This might come as a surprise to fans as previously Harrington was adamant he would never play the role of Jon Snow again. Of course, things change and as fans ponder the end of the series, many want more of their favorite night’s watchman.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to confirm that a Game of Thrones spin-off show for Jon Snow was in the works. There are not a lot of details as of yet but the outlet claimed that the series will see Harrington reprise his role.

While no news of a timeframe was shared, this series is likely still a ways off and fans shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon.

Of course, before we see this, Game of Thrones fans will get a different spin-off, the prequel series House of Dragons scheduled to land on HBO later this year.

The first episode of House of Dragons will premier on August 21.