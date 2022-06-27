Emmy Raver-Lampman spills ‘Umbrella Academy’ secrets in interview

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season three.

The Umbrella Academy season three showed the super-team of oddballs in a darker place than they’ve ever been, and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s revealing the show’s secrets.

On Twitter, Netflix Geeked shared The Umbrella Academy Unlocked after-show, in which Raver-Lampman spoke about Allison’s darker turn. When the Umbrella Academy travels to an alternate timeline where they’ve been replaced by the Sparrow Academy, Allison has a difficult time coping with losses that pushes her to make a deal with the proverbial devil, their father Reginald Hargreeves.

“Yeah, I mean I think we spend the entire season with Allison kind of spiraling the drain with the loss of Claire and Ray. And then dear old Reggie kind of opens up a window. And like, hey, you could change all of that and not only get Clair back, but potentially Ray as well. And I think at that point she’s so done with her family, and she’s so done with Viktor, and she’s so done with all of them that I think she’s willing to risk it all.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman talks full spoilers about her THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3 journey in Unlocked, the official Netflix Geeked after show pic.twitter.com/1Zxnq8PeX2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 27, 2022

Over the course of season three, Allison goes further down a path that sees her making some drastic decisions. The Umbrella Academy isn’t supposed to be in this timeline and the loss of her loved ones are just too much for her to bear. She grows in power and kills Harlan, the boy Viktor (Elliot Page) helped take care of in season 2, and returned in season three to teach Viktor how to increase his powers.

This act creates a wedge between Allison and Viktor who had gotten close, and Raver-Lampman shared how that led to her making that deal.

“I think in the moment where they make that deal, I think it’s really malicious on her part, and also very selfish. But then I think, from that moment on, she starts to see the repercussions of that. Like, Luther dying and not really knowing what Reggie’s plan is.”

In typical Reginald fashion, he had ulterior motives that only he knew about. He killed Luther (Tom Hopper) and when his family and new wife Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) finds him, he pretended as if he didn’t know what happened. Allison was visibly shaken at the sight of her dead brother and realized just how far this had gone.

“I don’t think I really saw that coming until we were actually shooting us finding Luther, You know, I think, obviously I had like read the scripts, and you know, it hadn’t marinated yet until we were actually shooting some of these scenes how much she just is kind of blindly trusting Reggie, and she gets kind of caught up in this like—and there’s nobody she can, she just has o play dumb.”

Series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman has pitched season four to Netflix, but there’s been no official word if it’ll happen.

