Emmy submissions cast doubt on ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Moon Knight’ futures

Disney and Marvel Studios may have dropped some clues as to the future of their streaming line-up via their Emmy nominations submissions. Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight are all being pushed for awards consideration, though the categories they’re entered in may prove to be quite telling.

Variety is reporting that Loki is being pushed into the ‘drama’ category, reserved for ongoing series. Their hand may have been forced as, with the second season of the show preparing to shoot in London’s Pinewood Studios, they cannot describe it as a “limited” series anymore.

The same can’t be said for Hawkeye and Moon Knight, both of which have been submitted in the “limited series” category. This may be an indication that Marvel Studios doesn’t have plans for either show to get a second season. This was expected for Hawkeye, though Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke had made comments indicating that more of the currently ongoing show may be on the cards.

However, the nature of the MCU means that even if second seasons aren’t coming it’s unlikely the characters will disappear. Hawkeye introduced us to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who seems destined to have a future in the movies as a potential ‘Young Avenger’ and the successor to Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton.

The future of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector/Steven Grant is a little hazier, as we’re halfway through his debut series. It’s yet unknown what his status will be when it’s all said and done. However, I doubt Marvel would hire an actor of Isaac’s calibre without having big plans for him down the road.

The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12 and Disney and Marvel will be hoping for a repeat of their WandaVision success. More on this as we hear it.