Entourage Fans Rejoice! Show’s Creator Says Reboot Is Inevitable

Doug Ellin, the creator of the titular mid-aughts movie industry bro fest Entourage, says a reboot of the show is going to happen one day.

Ellin made an appearance on Entourage star Jeremy Piven’s How U Livin J. Piven podcast and discussed some possibilities about the future of the show. He said he gets calls all the time from both actors and news organizations about when its going to return.

“The New York Post called me yesterday and I said, ‘I don’t have anything to say about it’ and then they basically hung up on me. That’s all they wanted to talk about, I’m like ‘I got a hot podcast, we’re doing live shows’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll call you later.’ I always go, ‘It’s gonna happen, whether it’s three months or three years,’ I can feel it all just like I felt it last time. The biggest stars in the world still call me, they want me to do Entourage in their world. We’re talking in the music industry, in the sports industry, they still go ‘We want Entourage!’”

This isn’t the first chattering about the show’s return. Last year, Kevin Dillon, who plays Johnny “Drama” Chase on the show, spoke with ComingSoon.Net about how he was hounding Ellin for a series revival.

” … I’ve been working on Doug for a long time and finally he said, ‘I would maybe consider a reboot of Entourage. Wouldn’t that be cool? All the actors want to do it as well.”

Entourage centered around star Adrian Grenier as Vinnie, a Hollywood star making his way through the highs and lows of Hollywood. It was ridiculously popular during its run but over the years lost some of the “it” show steam enjoyed in the mid-aughts.

Some critics now view the show’s focus on “bros being bros” as outdated in the Me-Too era.

Regardless, the show received 26 Primetime Emmy Award nominations during its run and Piven won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three years in a row. Entourage the movie came out in 2015, but it was poorly received and barely made back its budget.