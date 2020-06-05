Epix has decided to push back the release of their upcoming six-part docuseries, Helter Skelter: An American Myth. The show was scheduled to premiere on June 14th and while a replacement date has yet to be set, the network felt it wasn’t the right time to release it due to its subject matter, which includes Charles Manson’s plan to incite a race war called Helter Skelter.

Last year marked the 50-year anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojtek Frykowski and Steven Parent, and the series will chronicle both their murders as well as the Manson Family history using interviews with former family members as well as journalists who were there to cover it. We’ll also be getting never-before-seen images and archival footage.

Of course, there’s been a lot of interest in Manson in the past year or so. In 2019 alone, there were three movies either directly about him or that featured him: The Haunting of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff, Charlies Says featuring Matt Smith and the most notable, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The Quentin Tarantino directed feature won two Oscars including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt. Meanwhile, Manson was even featured in season 2 of the hit Netflix show, Mindhunter.

People will always be fascinated with serial killers and the Manson murders are among the most notorious. With any luck then, Helter Skelter: An American Myth will provide some significant insight into his crimes when it eventually reaches our screens. When that’ll be, we don’t yet know, but as soon as Epix chooses a new date, we’ll be sure to bring you it, so stay tuned.