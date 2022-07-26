In an era where streaming moguls are constantly on the hunt for popular novels to turn into live-action, a big name such as Eragon was bound to come up sooner or later. Now, following Disney’s announcement that a series featuring the titular farm boy and his dragon is indeed in the works, author Christopher Paolini has addressed the development by sharing a heartfelt message with his fans on Twitter.

The adventures of Eragon have served as a cornerstone of fantasy stories for nearly two decades, and now that Disney is attempting to revive the franchise after the ghastly 2004 adaptation – unanimously panned by critics and audiences alike – there’s a good chance the franchise will once again find its rightful place among other genre giants.

The success of this adaptation is much more plausible thanks to the Mouse House handing the reins to Paolini himself, who’s involved in the capacity of showrunner and co-producer. The creator took to Twitter today to address the announcement, expressing his gratitude to fans for supporting the world of Alagaësia.

“So, all I can say at the moment is thank you,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom. None of this would have happened without you Alagaësians.”

Officially known as The Inheritance Cycle, Paolini’s story involves a farm boy who finds a dragon egg and gets tangled in a conflict with the evil King Galbatorix. Eragon has drawn a lot of influence from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, and the tetralogy of books will provide ample source material for Disney to turn this story into a multi-season phenomenon.

