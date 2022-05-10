Paramount Plus is set to launch a new satirical docu-series following the competitive League of Legends space called Players. Today the first trailer for the series has been revealed giving fans a glimpse into the world of the fictional team Fugitive.

Like any sport, esports is a thriving competitive space and Players looks to highlight the industry’s cutthroat nature. The show will feature the most prestigious esports events and commentary from figures within the League of Legends community.

The show follows Creamcheese, a pro played by Misha Brooks who is forced to step out of the limelight as Fugitive hires their newest recruit, a 17-year-old prodigy called Organizm, who is played by Da’Jour Jones.

“PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.”

The series comes from Peabody Award-winning creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault known for their work on Netflix’s popular satirical docu-series American Vandal.

Players is set to launch on Paramount Plus in June. The show will release its first three episodes on the same day, continuing with weekly releases thereafter.

You can check out the first episodes of Players on June 16. You can check out the debut trailer here.