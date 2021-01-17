The Marvel Cinematic Universe snagged yet another critically acclaimed character actor when four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke recently signed on to play the villain in upcoming Disney Plus exclusive Moon Knight.

Based on the very little we know about the show so far, it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting projects in the franchise’s history. Not only is Oscar Isaac on board to play the title hero, well known for being one of Marvel’s most uniquely complex protagonists, but the talent behind the camera is just as impressive.

Ignoring the fact that he was involved in the disastrous Fantastic Four reboot, lead writer and showrunner Jeremy Slater has proven more than capable of adapting superheroes for streaming having lent a hand to The Umbrella Academy, while directors include the politically-charged Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab and the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who’ve carved out a niche as independent cinema’s foremost purveyors of mind-bending existential sci-fi.

There’s no word on who Hawke could be playing as of yet, but new fan art from BritEdit imagines the 50 year-old as Dracula, a character that’s been regularly linked to the MCU’s Blade reboot over the last several weeks, and you can check out the image below.

Here's How Ethan Hawke Could Look As The MCU's Dracula

A groundswell of support has been gathering behind Hawke playing werewolf Jack Russell, while others would prefer to see him as classic Moon Knight villain Raoul Bushman, someone tied directly to Marc Spector’s transformation into the nocturnal vigilante. If it does end up being Dracula, though, then The Purge star at least has previous with the undead having appeared in Daybreakers, the totally and completely unrealistic sci-fi involving a plague caused by an infected bat.