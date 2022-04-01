Ethan Hawke reveals the Marvel advice he got from his daughter

He might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a litany of critical and commercial hits dating back over 30 years, but Ethan Hawke has never been part of a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe before.

It doesn’t matter who you are, what your reputation is, or how many credits you’ve got in your filmography, there’s nothing quite like the intense levels of scrutiny and relentless lines of inquiry that come with boarding Kevin Feige’s cultural behemoth.

Luckily for the 51 year-old, his daughter knows a thing or two about playing a major supporting role in a beloved property that’s seized both the zeitgeist and the imagination, with Maya Hawke having become an integral part of Netflix’s Stranger Things as Robin Buckley.

Speaking to E! News, Hawke Sr. revealed the advice he’d received from Maya about how to deal with the pressures and expectations of starring in something that so many people hold close to their hearts.

“[Maya] said something really beautiful to me. As a performer, your job is to participate with the audience. Yes, you want to lead and do work that you believe in, but we want people to care about art. This is what people care about. They really have a passion for the material. You have to respect them and respect their fandom and try to give them something that’s worth it.”

We’re only one episode into Hawke’s MCU debut in Moon Knight, but it already looks as though Arthur Harrow is going to present a foe for Oscar Isaac’s title hero that’s equal parts fearsome and formidable. He may not make it out of the show alive, but he’s poised to leave one hell of an impression either way.