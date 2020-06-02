Evan Peters’ WandaVision Role Has Reportedly Been Revealed

In what might be the most meta piece of casting in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was revealed last night that American Horror Story star Evan Peters had joined the cast of the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive WandaVision, with his scenes actually being shot last year.

Obviously, Peters played Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men franchise, and with the character being the brother of Wanda Maximoff, speculation instantly started that he could potentially end up reprising his role in the MCU. While that sounds confusing, it would actually make some sort of sense given that WandaVision is set to be the most mind-bending and reality-altering project in the long-running superhero series yet, even though Aaron Taylor-Johnson already played another version of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which arrived in theaters just a year after Peters had debuted as the same character in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

WandaVision Super Bowl Trailer Debuts Classic Scarlet Witch Outfit

If your head hurts just from reading that then don’t worry, because it appears as though Peters will be playing an entirely different role when WandaVision lands on Disney Plus, which is still tentatively set to be December of this year. According to Grace Randolph, who has a reliable track record when it comes to inside scoops from the world of comic book franchises, the 33 year-old will reportedly be playing Mephisto.

Everyone is freaking out about Evan Peters playing quicksilver or Speed in Wandavision but @GraceRandolph has already reported that he is likely playing Mephisto. Still cool but for different reasons. Plus he’s seems a bit too old for Wanda’s son. #EvanPeters #WandaVision #Wanda — Rhett (@rhettkaya) June 2, 2020

The villain has a long history with Scarlet Witch in the pages of Marvel Comics, and even plays a key role in the birth of her twin sons, who we know will be introduced in some fashion during WandaVision‘s six-episode run. This could potentially lead to an even bigger role for Mephisto in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will act as a direct continuation of the show and feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda as the female lead. Of course, until Peters’ role gets confirmed we won’t know for sure, but it definitely looks like he won’t be playing Quicksilver.