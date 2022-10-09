Even the most ardent of ‘Star Wars’ stans are growing weary of excessive nostalgia

Disney has been pushing the prequel Star Wars series lately in their Disney Plus content since Rogue One received praise in 2016. As well as the success of Obi-Wan Kenobi had on Disney Plus. And as Andor continues to make waves on Disney Plus, the upcoming release of Ahsoka in 2023, and references to The Clone Wars in The Mandalorian, fans debated if Disney is probably pushing the prequel characters too much.

Reddit user u/lumpy-space-sigma asked on r/StarWars if anyone was sick of the prequel characters reappearing in the Star Wars franchise. They argued that they were getting sick of seeing the same characters over and over and wished Disney would explore other stories in the Star Wars timeline. An example they gave was The Mandalorian and how that show was outside the main film’s story. They understood that Disney wanted to make money and give Star Wars an “interconnected” story. But it’s like they’re stuck at the “same general time and place.”

Fans felt mixed when responding to OP’s arguments. Some argued that it’s difficult to create new characters and stories based outside the main film’s story and Disney has to make sure that the same motifs are presented if they were to branch off the main Star Wars saga.

One user debated with OP, arguing that the push to expand on the stories of already-existing characters was due to stories outside the Skywalker saga not performing well financially.

But despite the debate, some fans have expressed that they felt somewhat the same as OP, but not to a similar extent. They believed that despite the new content that will be released in the future, fans are still keen to see some familiar characters.

Star Wars has the potential to tell stories outside the main trilogies, but producers have to pick and choose which stories they’d want to tell. While there was room to share stories outside the film’s event, it seems like fans like to see some familiarity so that it doesn’t feel like a cheap story under the Star Wars name.