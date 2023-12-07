Every ‘Frasier’ Christmas episode and where to watch them

Friends’ Christmas episodes are must-watches for comedy lovers every year at Christmas, but let’s not forget about that other iconic 1990s sitcom that ran for 11 seasons — namely, Frasier.

The adventures of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his eccentric Seattle-based family typically included an episode that was set around the holidays each season, which means there’s an ample selection of festive Frasier to tuck into for fans who have perhaps checked out the recently rebooted series and are wanting more of everyone’s favorite sitcom psychiatrist.

Just like Friends, Frasier aired eight Christmas episodes across its original run, but another bonus present has just come our way thanks to the new series. Here’s every Frasier holiday special and where to stream them.

“Miracle on Third or Fourth Street” (S1, E12)

When Frasier’s plans to spend the holiday with his son, Frederick, are scuppered, he elects to do the Christmas Day shift at the radio station, which proves infinitely depressing. However, a misunderstanding leaving him perceived as a homeless man surprisingly rejuvenates Dr. Crane’s Christmas spirits. This is an entertaining, if not an all-time classic, slice of early Frasier.

“Frasier Grinch” (S3, E9)

Frasier must embark on his own version of Jingle All the Way when his educational toys for Frederick — making his first appearance on the show — fail to arrive on time, meaning he and Niles have to spend Christmas Eve in uncharted territory for them: a shopping mall. By season 3, Frasier was firing on all cylinders, so this hilarious episode never gets old.

“Perspectives on Christmas” (S5, E9)

This cleverly constructed episode relives the events of the same day from the point-of-view of Martin, Daphne, Niles, and Roz, with the interconnected storylines including Martin’s role in a Church Christmas pageant going awry, Niles getting stuck in an elevator, and Frasier accidentally outing Roz’s pregnancy to her mother. This would be Frasier‘s best Christmas episode if not for the next one…

“Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz” (S6, E10)

In very possibly the funniest Frasier Christmas special of the lot, Frasier must pretend to be Jewish to impress the mother of his new girlfriend, right in the middle of the holiday season. No sitcom does farcical situations with as much finesse as Frasier, and this one beautifully builds until it reaches the hysterical moment when Niles enters the scene dressed as Jesus.

“The Fight Before Christmas” (S7, E11)

Daphne knows! Following on from the previous episode in which Frasier inadvertently told Daphne that Niles is in love with her, Daphne works up the courage to tell Niles that she doesn’t share his feelings at Frasier’s latest Christmas party. However, when Niles has a fight with his girlfriend Mel, she finds herself more pleased than expected. This is an absolutely key episode for the Niles/Daphne romance subplot.

“Mary Christmas” (S8, E8)

Frasier is overjoyed when he gets the chance to host the annual televised Christmas Day parade, but he’s less enthused when he finds out that he’ll be co-hosting with rival radio therapist Dr. Mary (returning guest star Kim Coles). Meanwhile, Niles, Daphne, and Martin agree to open just one present early… but find it’s hard to stop once they’ve started. A typically solid if unremarkable episode for the uneven season 8.

“We Two Kings” (S10, E10)

The newly married Niles and Daphne are eager to host the family Christmas at their apartment, but Frasier is resistant, leading the two Crane boys to clash once again — which threatens to ruin Martin’s favorite time of year. Meanwhile, Roz develops a crush on a dishy department store Santa (Dean Cain). This is a step up from “Mary Christmas,” if not quite up to the height of earlier holiday eps.

“High Holidays” (S11, E11)

One of the absolute highlights of Frasier‘s final season, “High Holidays” sees a now teenage Frederick — in his final appearance — alarm his father when he turns up for Christmas in goth punk attire. Elsewhere, a dieting Martin accidentally consumes Roz’s pot brownie, meaning he spends Christmas as high as a kite. John Mahoney’s stoned acting is joyous to witness.

“Reindeer Games” (S1, E10)

The Frasier reboot has wasted no time in resurrecting the show’s tradition for holiday episodes, as its first season finale is set on Christmas Eve, bringing Frasier and his son’s shared grief over the death of Martin to a head in a poignant, emotional episode. An episode which, as it happens, feature the much-anticipated return of Peri Gilpin as Roz.

Where to stream Frasier‘s Christmas episodes

The handy thing about what we must now call the Frasier-verse is that both the original series and its 2023 continuation can be found on the same streaming service. All 11 seasons of Frasier (1993-2004) are available to watch on Paramount Plus, as are the 10 episodes of the relaunch that have aired to date. The streamer has two payment plans: an ad-supported subscription ($6 a month/$60 for 12 months) or an ad-free Premium subscription ($12 a month/$120 per year). Or else you can binge the Christmas episodes during a 7-day free trial.