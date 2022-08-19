Every ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series in timeline order

Yellowstone is expanding with a slate of shows connected to the Dutton family and things are going to get even wilder. The western drama has been a certified hit for the Paramount Network with the season four finale drawing the largest viewership for a cable TV series since 2017, and it’s not looking like it’s slowing down any time soon.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch John Dutton, a man hellbent on keeping his ranch at all costs. His family helps (or hurts) in his goals to stay in control of the land – his spitfire (and show-stealing) daughter Beth played by Kelly Reilly, his attorney and son Jamie played by Wes Bentley, and his rebellious ranch hand son Kayce played by Luke Grimes.

Yellowstone will return for season five with new cast members and returning regulars for more of that Dutton drama. Season four ended with a threat from the giant firm Market Equities against the Dutton’s, and there are still so many more stories left to tell spanning through the family’s history. Here are all the Yellowstone spinoffs in chronological order.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story

Following the successful 1883 is 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a limited series about real-life lawman Bass Reeves. Born into slavery, Bass became the first Black U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi. He learned from Native Americans, applying their language and skills, and he was recruited by an impressed U.S. Marshall. Bass was born in 1838 and died in the early 19th century, so it’s likely this series will precede the events in 1883. Details are sparse in regards to The Bass Reeves Story, but David Oyelowo, famous for starring as Martin Luther King in Selma, will portray the titular character.

1883

1883 premiered in December 2021, and the ratings and it was the biggest debut for a new show on cable TV since 2015. The prequel series followed the lives of the Dutton’s ancestors as they journeyed through the great Great Plains, braving rivers, the elements, and other people, in hopes of building a future in Montana. The series starred real-life country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton as they try to survive and raise their daughter Elsa played by breakout star Isabel May.

1923

There aren’t many details about 1923, apart from the obvious time period that the limited series will be taking place in, but it will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. There’s speculation that they could be playing older versions of James and Margaret Dutton from 1883, and their ages would closely align with how old the characters would be at this time. The series will be set at the end of World War I and the start of the prohibition era as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness, cattle theft, and the rigors of Montana’s great depression.

6666

6666 is a show based on the famed Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas and Sheridan actually owns it in real life. The Yellowstone creator closed the deal in March 2022, marking the first time it’s been sold in 150 years. It spans 266,000 acres and the ranch has already been seen in Yellowstone when Jimmy (Jefferson White) when he was ordered there by John to become a real cowhand. The series will follow Jimmy’s trials at this ranch, putting it in the same timeframe as the main series, and the actor has called it gritty and not glamorous.